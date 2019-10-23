Shumow’s death is the second tragedy to hit Emerson since fall classes began. Daniel J. Hollis, a 19-year-old sophomore from Mendon, died Oct. 2 , about four days after an off-campus altercation that left him with a severe brain injury.

Janet Kolodzy, chairwoman of Emerson’s journalism department, said the death of 42-year-old Moses Shumow left a “gaping hole” in the department. “We’re all trying to figure out what we all feel and want to do next,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday morning.

An Emerson College journalism professor who died Tuesday after being struck by a commuter rail train in Beverly is being remembered by colleagues and students as an innovative storyteller who cared deeply about providing a platform for marginalized people.

Shumow joined the Emerson faculty as an associate professor this fall, after nine years teaching at Florida International University in Miami, returning to Boston where he had completed a master’s degree in broadcast journalism at Emerson in 2001, according to the college.

He relocated with his wife, Rose, and their three children, starting a new chapter in their lives that he believed would be a positive one, Kolodzy said.

“That, I think, is the hardest thing for everyone here,” she said. “You know, people talk about the kick in the gut. It’s beyond that.”

Shumow was part of a movement within Emerson’s journalism department to embrace a variety of storytelling approaches across different media, taking advantage of opportunities provided by new technology, Kolodzy said.

He also was a mentor to students, she said, “getting them to understand communities are people,” and was passionate about his work in Liberty City, a historic African-American community in Miami that in recent years has experienced rapid development and displacement of longtime residents.

For about a decade, Shumow produced documentary films for television networks such as National Geographic, Discovery, The History Channel, and PBS, according to a statement from Emerson. His work won awards such as the Rocky Mountain Emmy for Cultural Programming and the duPont-Columbia Gold Baton Award, and in 2018 he was named a Miami Urban Future Initiative Fellow.

“Moses was passionate about the role of media in vulnerable and marginalized communities, and he was deeply excited to return to Emerson and to engage his students in this important work,” Emerson President Lee Pelton and Provost Michaele Whelan said in their Tuesday statement. “The fact that his life and his work were cut short this morning is an unimaginable tragedy.”

Shumow was crossing commuter rail tracks on his bicycle at a pedestrian cut-through near the Beverly Depot about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by an outbound train, according to MBTA Transit Police and Emerson, which confirmed Shumow’s identity.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the incident is still under investigation.

News of the tragedy left his colleagues reeling.

“I think we’re still a little bit trying to adjust to just the shock of not having him, and more importantly we’re just trying to figure out any and all we can do to support his family,” Kolodzy said, describing Shumow as “very dedicated and devoted” to his wife and children.

Some of Shumow’s current and former students posted remembrances online, describing him as “a beautiful soul,” “one of the most influential people in my life as a student and as a person,” “my favorite professor that I’ve ever had,” and “One of the greatest humans and Professors who ever taught at” Florida International University.

Emerson encourages students and faculty mourning Shumow to reach out to campus counselors for support or to Julie Avis Rogers, the college’s director of spiritual life, who will hold an open hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Center for Spiritual Life.

