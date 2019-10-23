The FBI confirmed it also is involved in an investigation.

State Police and federal authorities raided a Springfield strip joint Wednesday morning, but details of the probe weren’t available.

“The FBI, IRS and Massachusetts State Police are conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation,” said bureau spokesperson Kristen Setera in a statement. “There is no threat to public safety. Due to the ongoing investigation, we’re going to decline further comment.”

A call to the club wasn’t immediately returned.

The club’s website says the establishment offers bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, birthday parties, fantasy league draft parties, and even divorce parties.

Advertisement

“The Mardi Gras has something for everyone,” the site says. “From dinner at The 350 Grill Steak House, to fast paced night life, dancing, music, shows and of course, the MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRLS IN THE WORLD!”

Back in January, Springfield police seized 200 pounds of pot from the building that houses Mardi Gras during a “marijuana vendor party” at the night spot.

City police had received a tip that led them to the third floor of the building, where an event was underway and open to the public. It became a high priority for police, once undercover officers saw 30 to 40 vendors offering marijuana to more than 150 potential customers, authorities have said.

The detectives allegedly purchased marijuana from two vendors who weren’t licensed to sell weed by the state Cannabis Control Commission. Cops arrested the suspects and also seized $3,865 at the event.

Daniel D. Kelly, a lawyer for Mardi Gras Entertainment, Inc. and club owner Anthony L. Santaniello, said shortly after the bust that it was unfair to tie the cannabis confab to the strip joint. He said other businesses were located in the building, and the pot party was held in an empty warehouse space above Mardi Gras.

Advertisement

“[The owners] knew nothing about the event,” Kelly said in January. “They’re as shocked as the rest of the tenants.”

Kelly couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Globe Correspondent Allison Hagan contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.