A 77-year-old New Hampshire man was convicted Wednesday for voting in two states during the November 2018 election, officials said.

Robert A. Bell, of Atkinson, N.H., knowingly checked in at a checklist in Atkinson after voting in Florida earlier in 2018, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement.

He faces up to seven years in state prison, up to a $4,000 fine, and may lose his right to vote, according to the statement. He is expected to be sentenced November 7.