A 77-year-old New Hampshire man was convicted Wednesday for voting in two states during the November 2018 election, officials said.
Robert A. Bell, of Atkinson, N.H., knowingly checked in at a checklist in Atkinson after voting in Florida earlier in 2018, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement.
He faces up to seven years in state prison, up to a $4,000 fine, and may lose his right to vote, according to the statement. He is expected to be sentenced November 7.
Bell previously turned himself into authorities on April 19 after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to previous Globe reporting.
Advertisement
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.