A man and a woman were stabbed Tuesday night in Lowell, and the man died at the scene, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

The district attorney’s office released a statement Wednesday on the violence that erupted the night before on Fremont Street.

“Police responded to the multi-family residence shortly after 8:30 p.m. following a 911 call of a reported stabbing,” the statement said. “Upon arrival police located an adult male and female with apparent stab wounds. The male was pronounced dead on scene and the female has been transported to a Boston area hospital and is expected to survive. The two parties involved in this incident are known to each other.”