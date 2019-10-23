Two young children in Boston were diagnosed with meningococcal disease, which is infectious and can lead to meningitis, a bacterial infection of the brain and spinal cord, officials announced Wednesday. “Both cases have been associated with day care centers specializing in serving children who have experienced homelessness, however it is not currently known if the two cases are connected,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Public Health Commission said in a statement. All of the people who are known to have been in close contact with the children have received antibiotics to reduce their risk of getting infected, officials said. The last day either of the children was at one of the day-care centers was Friday. Meningococcal disease can cause meningitis if the bacteria infect the lining of the brain or spinal cord, or septicemia if the bacteria infect the blood. The public health commission has not released the extent of the children’s disease. There are up to 15 reported cases of the disease in Massachusetts each year, officials said.

A dormitory at Framingham State University in Massachusetts will soon be renamed in honor of the school’s first African-American woman to graduate. The state’s Board of Higher Education supported a proposal Tuesday to rename North Hall in honor of abolitionist and journalist Mary Miles Bibb. In 1843, Bibb graduated from the Lexington Normal School, which later became Framingham State University. She then became one of the first African-American female teachers in the country. The university’s board of trustees agreed to the plan after receiving a petition from students in 2018. (AP)

Robert A. Bell, 77, was convicted Wednesday for voting in two states during the November 2018 election, officials said. Bell knowingly checked in at a checklist in Atkinson after voting in Florida earlier in 2018, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement. He faces up to seven years in state prison, up to a $4,000 fine, and may lose his right to vote, according to the statement. He is expected to be sentenced November 7. Bell previously turned himself into authorities on April 19 after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Globe reported.

Final legal arguments have been made in a court case concerning the recent Democratic mayoral primary. Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens expects to make a decision by next week about whether to delay next month’s general election and hold a new primary. Several voters filed a lawsuit last month, seeking a new primary after Hearst Connecticut Media reported problems with absentee ballots. In court, nearly a dozen voters testified they cast absentee ballots even though they weren’t qualified to do so. Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim narrowly defeated state Senator Marilyn Moore in the Sept. 10 contest after securing the majority of absentee ballots. He ultimately won by a 270-vote margin. The State Elections Enforcement Commission is also investigating possible absentee ballot irregularities. (AP)