Philip Giletto, 31, is charged in the stabbing of three people with a folding knife around 11:40 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Rapho Township, according to court records filed in Lancaster County’s Magisterial District. Giletto was on a Greyhound Lines bus from Pittsburgh to New York when he allegedly attacked the unidentified woman; a 28-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., man; and a 45-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Associated Press.

A 36-year-old Quincy, Mass., woman and two others were allegedly stabbed by a homeless man on a bus in Pennsylvania on Monday night in what State Police said was an unprovoked attack.

“Victim #1 . . . heard screaming from behind. He turned to look and was stabbed in the head and all over his body. The defendant first stabbed [him] in the top of the head and dragged the knife down his forehead toward his left eye,” court records said.

Giletto then allegedly stabbed the Las Vegas man before injuring the Quincy woman, court records said.

“A commotion occurred in the aisle near her seat involving multiple people. She advised she felt something hit her back below her neck. She sustained one small, horizontal superficial laceration,” court records said.

Another passenger stopped Giletto by grabbing his wrist before State Police took him into custody, court records said.

The Quincy woman was treated and released at the scene. The two men were taken to Lancaster General Hospital and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries, court records said.

Giletto was arraigned Tuesday in Lancaster County Prison, a Magisterial District criminal clerk said. Giletto was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of criminal intent and criminal homicide, and one count of possessing an instrument of crime.

