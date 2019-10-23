Shuttle buses will be temporarily replacing service between Government Center and Lechmere. Expect delays as the buses are sent to pick up locations, the MBTA tweeted around 8:30 p.m.

A section of the Green Line’s overhead wire had a defect, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said.

Green Line train service halted Wednesday evening due to a power problem at North Station, according to an MBTA tweet .

Pick up locations include Government Center on Cambridge Street, Haymarket in Haymarket Busway, North Station on Causeway Street, Science Park on Nashua Street, and Lechmere on Cambridge Street, according to another MBTA tweet.

