Rollins’s initiatives have included “hiring a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker with deep experience in the field of trauma response to run the entire program,” the statement said. “In addition, the office just launched an MSW internship program, and increased the number of homicide VWAs by 25 percent. And, by November, the number of VWAs with fluency in multiple languages will have increased more than 60 percent.”

Her efforts were detailed in a statement, which said Rollins “has made significant leadership and programmatic changes in the Victim Witness Assistance (VWA) Program, a critical component of her effort to improve the services the criminal justice system provides.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office on Wednesday highlighted her efforts to expand support for crime victims since she took office in January.

And under Rollins, the statement said, “the VWA program has moved to a holistic, victim-centered approach, such as providing staff with trauma training and looking at the barriers survivors of violent crimes may face while they or their loved ones are participating in those trials. The process can be overwhelming and emotional as they or their family and loved ones are reliving the trauma of violent crime. DA Rollins thinks extensively about how vicarious trauma impacts the community, her staff, first responders, grand jurors, or survivors, and she is committed to an education and awareness campaign.”

The release noted that Rollins last month launched “the Project for Unsolved Suffolk Homicides (PUSH) an office-wide program to re-examine homicide cases dating back to the 1960s.”

Regarding that initiative, Rollins said, “The people of Suffolk County deserve to hear us say ‘We Remember.’ Your loved one is not just a case file. They are a person who had their life stolen. We will work to get you answers, and we will be there to provide any necessary support or services at each step of the way.”

The tenure of Rollins, who on Tuesday attended opening statements in the murder trial of Andrew MacCormack, a Revere man charged with brutally murdering his wife, hasn’t been without controversy.

In September her office clashed with Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott III, who refused a request from her staff to drop some charges filed against a group of Straight Pride parade counter-protesters.

That public spat prompted the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct to review Sinnott’s actions in the matter. The probe is ongoing, and Sinnott has said through a spokesperson that he looks “forward to a rapid resolution of this matter.”

On Wednesday, Rollins said her efforts to beef up the Victim Witness Assistant program are critical to her office’s mission.

“These changes are not only the right thing to do on a human, moral level, but they can also help build positive connections between the community and law enforcement,’’ she said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.