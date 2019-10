Oct. 24, 1939: A 26-year-old Lowell women, undaunted by her experience in a howling blizzard atop Mount Washington, returned to safety asserting that she had not been afraid during more than 24 hours of wandering, lost, with two male companions. “I’ll be back on Mount Washington this winter for the skiing,” Ann Pearsall told the Globe as she dried out her clothes at the Pinkham Notch hut of the Appalachian Mountain Club.