Trillium Brewing Company, a staple of the local craft beer scene, is opening a new beer hall and taproom in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood this week.
The 1,500-square-foot space at 401 Park Drive, which was previously known as the Landmark Center, will open Thursday, with a grand opening slated for Saturday.
Trillium Fenway can accommodate 95 people inside and another 150 on the patio during the warmer months, according to the company.
The space includes a “one barrel brew system with an open look into production,” according to the company.
“The brewing program will be an extension of the Trillium’s pilot program which allows its brewers to experiment with various styles and ingredients,” the company said in a statement.
Trillium Fenway joins a slew of other Boston-area locations, including its Fort Point restaurant, its Canton brewery, the open-air beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway near Rowes Wharf, and a farmhouse brewery in Connecticut.
