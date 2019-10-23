Trillium Brewing Company, a staple of the local craft beer scene, is opening a new beer hall and taproom in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood this week.

The 1,500-square-foot space at 401 Park Drive, which was previously known as the Landmark Center, will open Thursday, with a grand opening slated for Saturday.

Trillium Fenway can accommodate 95 people inside and another 150 on the patio during the warmer months, according to the company.