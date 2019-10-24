“Exxon has known for decades about the catastrophic climate impacts of burning fossil fuels — its chief product,” Healey said in a statement. “Yet, to this day, Exxon continues to deceive Massachusetts consumers and investors about the dangerous climate harms caused by its oil and gasoline products and the significant risks of climate change — and efforts to address it — to Exxon’s business. We are suing to stop this illegal deception and penalize the company for its misconduct.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday she is suing ExxonMobil Corp. for allegedly deceiving the state’s consumers about the role the company’s products play in climate change and misleading investors about the risks to the company posed by climate change.

The complaint, which alleges violations of the state’s consumer and investor protection laws and regulated regulations, was filed Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court, the attorney general’s office said.

Healey has been investigating whether the oil giant covered up its knowledge about the role its products have played in warming the planet and lied to the public.

Healey, along with the attorney general of New York, launched probes into ExxonMobil after news reports in 2015 suggested the company had encouraged climate-change confusion for years after its own scientists knew about the dangers of burning fossil fuels.

In March 2016, Healey issued a “civil investigative demand” seeking information under state consumer protection law, arguing ExxonMobil may have deceived Massachusetts consumers and investors. In response, the company sued Healey in federal and state courts.

In January 2017, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Heidi Brieger dismissed the ExxonMobil lawsuit and ordered the company to comply with Healey’s order. In March 2018, a federal district court judge in New York also dismissed ExxonMobil’s federal lawsuit.

In April 2018, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court dismissed a bid by ExxonMobil to stop Healey from investigating. Healey said at the time ExxonMobil should “come forward with the truth.”