But long before Buckingham, a 51-year-old marketing guru, TV commentator, and celebrated author, became the 11th parent sentenced in a breathtaking scheme that’s ensnared a who’s who of wealthy west coasters, she was Jane Rinzler, aka “Agent X,” a 26-year-old rising star in Boston advertising circles and the subject of a flattering profile in the Globe.

She pleaded guilty in May and got hit Wednesday in US District Court in Boston with a three-week federal prison term and $40,000 fine, plus a year of supervised release after prison.

Jane Buckingham fainted when FBI agents showed up at her Beverly Hills home in March to arrest her for paying to have a proctor take her son’s ACT exam as part of the college admissions cheating scandal.

Here’s what former Globe reporter Nathan Cobb wrote about her in a 2,400-word profile that ran in September 1994 beneath the tantalizing headline “Agent X; Jane Rinzler, 26, scouts her generation for secrets to pass on to advertisers.”

Advertisement

“One of her bosses calls her the Margaret Mead of advertising. Her older brother describes her as an interpreter of her own generation. When she was 16, she wrote a book about what teen-agers were thinking. Now . . . she is paid to explain her peers to older folks, many of whom are puzzled baby boomers who wander into her office eight stories above the hip, i.e., west, end of Newbury Street in Boston and blurt, ‘Just explain to me why they pierce their eyebrows!’ ”

Rinzler in downtown Boston. Michele McDonald/Globe Staff/File 1994

Buckingham went on to start her own hugely successful marketing firm with offices in LA and the Big Apple.

Her website says she’s the “founder and President of Trendera” and “considered one of the country’s foremost experts on Generations X, Y and Z. She has been studying and interpreting trends for over 25 years. Jane is a bestselling author, speaker and television host who works with numerous Fortune 500 companies.”

The site says Buckingham “founded Youth Intelligence in 1996, where she published The Cassandra Report, and TrendCentral, all of which she sold to Creative Artists Agency in 2003. Jane is the author of the bestselling The Modern Girl’s Guide book series and was a host of the television series The Modern Girl’s Guide to Life, which aired on the Style network for four years.”

Advertisement

Back in ’94, Cobb’s profile suggested Buckingham was bound for such stratospheric heights in media and publishing.

Cobb wrote that “Jane Rinzler is one of the first, and probably the best-known, card-carrying GenXers to be hired to explain her own post-boomer milieu to firms that often don’t get it yet. As head of the youth marketing department at Houston Effler & Partners Inc., the white-hot, Boston-based advertising agency that expects to bill $210 million this year, Rinzler prowls nightclubs and conducts focus groups, schmoozes with mainstreamers in malls and hip-hoppers on Newbury Street, and generally takes the pulse of her nearly 40 million fellow Americans who are in their 20s. ‘I can watch, talk and dance at the same time,’ she says.”

In addition to chatting up guileless mall patrons and stylish “hip-hoppers,” the upstart ad exec she flashed a sharp sense of humor during meetings, according to Cobb’s profile.

“She also runs down a list of what’s hot and what’s not among GenXers these days,” Cobb wrote. “Preppy is in, grunge is out. Lycra is out, vinyl is in. Bowling shirts are in, wife beaters are out . . . Whoa. ‘When did bowling shirts take over for wife beating?’ someone in the group asks. Titters all around. ‘Wife beaters, not wife beating,’ Rinzler says, laughing. ‘It’s a kind of shirt.’ ”

Advertisement

Rinzler posed outside her apartment on St. Botolph Street. staff/tom landers

She first turned author as a teenager, when she published a book entitled “Teens Speak Out: A Report from Today’s Teens On Their Most Intimate Thoughts, Feelings and Hopes for the Future.”

Here’s Cobb’s take on the 172-page tome, from the Globe profile:

“It was based on 196 questionnaires returned to her by teen-agers in nine high schools, kids who were asked things like how many times they thought they’d get married or who’d they’d first tell if they got pregnant,” he wrote. “ ‘It was very similar to what I’m doing now,’ Rinzler says — except, in that case, Oprah and the ‘Today’ show were calling.”

A Publisher’s Weekly review posted to Amazon says the book’s “collective portrait shows teenagers in the ’80s to be open-minded about careers for women, perhaps overly concerned about making money, more sexually free than their parents but less so than the generation immediately preceding them, conservative politically and disturbingly unknowledgeable about current events.”

Decades later, as Buckingham found herself embroiled in a scandal that rocked leafy college campuses on both coasts, the federal prosecutors wanted her to spend six months in prison, writing in their sentencing memo that she was “more deeply engaged in the mechanics of the fraud than many of the other parents who have appeared before this Court for sentencing. Alone among these defendants, she suggested having [a proctor] simply take the exam outright while her son recuperated at home. She also came up with the idea of administering a practice test to her son at home, so that he would think he had taken the test himself.”

Advertisement

Buckingham’s lawyers had requested probation and a fine as well as community service, writing in court papers that her friends and relatives say she’s “a woman who is kind, giving, and generous — not just with money, as one might expect given her resources, but with her time.”

Her legal team also noted that while she passed out when the FBI came to her residence in March to handcuff her, she later “expressed her gratitude to the FBI agents who arrested her, for their kindness and professionalism.”

Rinzler tried on a hat at Allston Beat clothing store on Newbury Street. Michele McDonald/Globe Staff/File 1994

Buckingham also submitted a letter to the court in which she expressed profound remorse for her crime.

“What I did was to put myself and my family over all the parents and children who play by the rules and who have far fewer advantages than I do,” she wrote. “I am ashamed I did this. And I am ashamed that in doing so I ended up hurting my own family too. . . . I committed this crime for myself. Not because I wanted my son to go to any particular school, but because I needed to make myself feel like a better mother. I felt like I had failed my son in so many ways, including my husband leaving us, and seeing my son suffer the consequences.”

Advertisement

She continued, “I will never forgive myself for committing this crime. I knew better, and I didn’t follow my own sense of right and wrong. My family and my children have been lucky to have so many advantages that other families and children do not. And yet I committed a crime so that my son could have another advantage, an unfair and illegal one. It was a terrible thing to do. Every day I regret having made that choice.”

A number of friends also wrote letters on her behalf, including Marla Messing, president and CEO of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup and a Los Angeles Olympic Bid Committee official.

Messing wrote that it’s “rare that I get connected to other women who demonstrate greater intelligence, accomplishments, wit (if I may) and civic responsibility than me. Jane is one such woman.”

Messing said she’s “truly in awe of Jane. She is one of the most accomplished, funny, generous and thoughtful people I know. She has built a career as a writer and researcher and advisor to major companies; she has legions of friends because of her thoughtfulness and generosity (she has opened her home to every charity, political campaign, wayward colleague and friend); and she has nurtured two terrific children. She had it all; until she lost it all.”

Messing wrote that it’s “challenging for me to understand why Jane did what she did, especially as I know her only as a rule follower — another thing we have in common. I am not a therapist, but I can tell you that notwithstanding Jane’s many accomplishments and the beautiful life she built for herself, she has also suffered significantly. She was the product of divorce and a challenging financial structure. Her mom passed away suddenly when she was in college. She has seemingly been on her own since she was a very young woman, and in a rather sudden fashion her husband of nearly 20 years, walked out on her and abdicated responsibility for their children (not legally, but de facto).”

Buckingham, however, focused on the harm she caused others in her own letter to the court.

She wrote that she “hurt the parents and students who don’t have the resources my family has. My actions showed them that, in a system already stacked against them, people with more money and resources were finding yet another advantage that they did not deserve and were not entitled to. That is not right. I know that I can never truly make amends to these other students and families, but I will spend the rest of my life trying.”

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.