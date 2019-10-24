Boston police interrupted a Dorchester man’s morning Wednesday with a court-authorized search of his home that yielded drugs, ammo and cash, plus criminal charges for the 26-year-old suspect, according to authorities.
In a statement, police identified the suspect as Raishawn Cunningham. They paid a visit to his Thornley Street pad around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
“The officers simultaneously executed a search warrant for both the suspect and his residence which resulted in the safe recovery of 12 bags of crack cocaine packaged for sale, more than 7 grams of heroin, several loose rounds of .22 caliber ammunition along with other evidence, drug related paraphernalia and cash,” the statement said.
Police said Cunningham “will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of Distribution of Class A & B Drugs and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.”
It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.
Travis Andersen can be reached at tandersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.