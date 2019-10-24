Boston police interrupted a Dorchester man’s morning Wednesday with a court-authorized search of his home that yielded drugs, ammo and cash, plus criminal charges for the 26-year-old suspect, according to authorities.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Raishawn Cunningham. They paid a visit to his Thornley Street pad around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“The officers simultaneously executed a search warrant for both the suspect and his residence which resulted in the safe recovery of 12 bags of crack cocaine packaged for sale, more than 7 grams of heroin, several loose rounds of .22 caliber ammunition along with other evidence, drug related paraphernalia and cash,” the statement said.