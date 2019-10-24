“If you see the tragedies that are going around the United States as it pertains to mothers losing their children, sometimes it’s through the interaction with police, we have to really talk about community policing and what that means,” Gross said.

During his acceptance speech, Gross said that when he moved to Boston as a young child, he saw a lot of violence in his community. That motivated him to join the police force at 18 years old to try to make change in the police force and reduce youth violence and gang activity.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh presented Boston Police Commissioner William Gross with the Mothers for Justice and Equality’s “Courage and Conviction Award” Thursday for the commissioner’s dedication to reducing community violence.

Gross was sworn in as Boston’s first African-American police commissioner in August 2018. Shortly after, he established the Bureau of Community Engagement to strengthen the relationships and trust between law enforcement and the community, Walsh said.

“He cares deeply about the work he does,” Walsh said. “He’s an amazing human being, and I’m so proud that he’s our police commissioner here in the city of Boston.”

The Courage and Conviction Award is given by the Mothers for Justice and Equality, an Boston-based organization that is working to stop neighborhood violence and help communities heal after violent acts.

“We’re just trying to be advocates that come together and use each other as allies in the fight so we’re not fighting alone,” Jiannina Tillman, a member of the organization, said. “They start the healing process and they stay next to you as an ally to make sure you make it to the next level. And then you turn around, and you get inspired, and you want to help somebody else.”

Gross said he has been working with the organization to bring trainings to the police academy about how to interact with grieving communities after an act of senseless violence.

“[Mothers for Justice and Equality] teach us empathy, sympathy, care, and respect,” he said. “They teach you how to heal.”

