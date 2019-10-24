On Thursday McKoy was arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and murder. McKoy was held without bail and ordered to undergo further evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. His next court date is Nov. 13.

Four weeks later, on Oct. 21, police were dispatched to Ammons-Maddrey’s apartment on Interfaith Terrace again, but this time officers found her dead.

FRAMINGHAM -- On the morning of Sept. 22, police went to Jamia Ammons-Maddrey’s home and arrested her boyfriend, Christopher McKoy, for domestic assault and battery.

McKoy and Ammons-Maddrey had been dating for about seven months, according to police reports filed in court.

On Thursday police officers lined the corridors of Framingham District Court before McKoy’s arraignment.

Ammons-Maddrey’s family and friends filled the courtroom. More than one let out an audible gasp when McKoy appeared at the front of the courtroom for the first time.

When the defense attorney suggested that McKoy undergo a competency evaluation, one woman yelled, “he already been evaluated!”

Another woman held up a photograph of Ammons-Maddrey during the proceedings. Tears flowed down the cheeks of another woman seated behind her.

One man stared at McKoy and shouted, “Look me in my face!”

McKoy, dressed in a light blue collared shirt, didn’t show any emotion during the arraignment. He appeared calm and stared straight ahead.

At the end of the arraignment, as McKoy was being led out, the same man yelled to McKoy, “Kill yourself!”

After the arraignment, the victim’s mother, Rosemary Maddrey, walked away from the courthouse surrounded by family and friends.

“He doesn’t deserve any second chances,” she said.