Chelsea police were searching Thursday night for two suspects who allegedly robbed and attacked a cab driver, causing him to crash into parked cars, a department spokesman said.
“The investigation is very active,”Chelsea Police Captain Keith Houghton said in a statement Thursday night.
The cab driver picked up the pair from the Bellingham Square area around 7:30 p.m. and was directed to drive to Essex Street, Houghton said.
The two suspects then robbed the cab driver, making the driver lose control of the cab and crash it into cars parked near 149 Essex St., police said.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his head during the attack, Chelsea police said.
The suspects, described as in their late teens or early 20s, both fled on foot, according to police.
Chelsea police are canvassing the area and checking surveillance cameras.
