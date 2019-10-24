Teachers will not show up to work Friday, Dwyer said. Union members plan to picket outside the town’s five public elementary schools, the middle school, and the high school.

The Dedham Education Association voted 275 to 2 in favor of a strike at a meeting held at the American Legion on Eastern Avenue, said Timothy Dwyer, the union’s president.

Dedham public school teachers voted to strike Thursday afternoon, with immediate effect, a union official said.

After the vote, the district announced there will be no school Friday.

Dwyer said contract negotiations with the school district are at an impasse, saying, “The administration needs to sit down and bargain with us. We remain open to negotiations anytime, any place.”

In a statement, the district’s administration said it was disheartened to learn of the strike.

“Unfortunately, the ones most hurt by this decision are the students and their families,” read the district statement.

Teachers’ strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and are rare in the state. In 2007, Quincy public school teachers walked off the job. That strike lasted four days.

Dwyer said earlier in the week that the school district and union are at loggerheads over health care coverage and salary adjustments, among other issues. On Thursday, he said the district has refused to consider sexual harassment and student cellphone policies the union is pushing for.

“They were looking for concessions during good financial times, making us work more with little or no compensation,” he said.

He said the union is prepared to strike “until we have a fair contract.”

“We’re tired of it, tired of having negotiations where the bosses expect us to give things back,” he said.

According to the school district’s Thursday statement, the administration “has urged that educator contract negotiations not seep into the classroom and distract our students from their education.”

The strike comes weeks before both sides are slated to meet with an independent arbitrator for a fact-finding session, in an attempt to reach a “fair and equitable contract,” the administration said.

The town’s school committee said in the statement that it is charged “with finding a balance between what our budgets can sustain year over year and what our teachers so rightfully deserve.”

“We take the concerns of our educators seriously and have worked over the course of the last 21 months of negotiations to offer consideration and negotiated agreement to dozens requests presented by the DEA at the outset of negotiations,” Dedham Schools Superintendent Michael J. Welch said in the statement.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.