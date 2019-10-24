Chelsea waited almost a year and a half for a transplant that would match his skin tone, longer than the previous 14 patients who had the operation performed at the Brigham, where the average wait for a new face is four to six months.

Robert Chelsea underwent the 16-hour surgery in July that involved a team of more than 45 physicians, nurses, anesthesiologists, residents, and research fellows. He returned home to Los Angeles earlier this week.

A 68-year-old California man who was badly burned when his car was hit by a drunk driver became the first black patient and the oldest to undergo a full facial transplant, Brigham and Women’s Hospital said Thursday.

“He’s doing very well, and I think he’s excited,” said his godson, Everick Brown, who was with Chelsea during the surgery.

Brown called the operation “a miracle,” and said Chelsea, who lost his lips in the crash, looks forward to marking two milestones in his recovery: drinking and eat normally, and kissing his daughter, Ebony, 29.

“Ironically, he came out with a beautiful face,” Brown said. “He’s looking pretty darned good.”

The donor, who lived out of state and died suddenly, is anonymous, but Brown said Chelsea has expressed an interest in meeting the man’s family.

“May God bless the donor and his family who chose to donate this precious gift and give me a second chance,” Chelsea said in a statement. “Words cannot describe how I feel. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel very blessed to receive such an amazing gift.”

Although another black patient in Paris received a partial face transplant in 2007, Chelsea has used his own status as the first black recipient of a full facial transplant to urge more organ donations from people of all races, Brown said.

“Can we imagine all the others that we have walked away from, or avoided?” Chelsea said in a video interview from his hospital bed, recorded by the Brigham just before the operation. “That is why donor participation is so very vital -- because there are so many people who could live a normal life and have the reception of others that they just can’t have now.”

African-Americans last year accounted for 13 percent of the 17,554 organ donations in the United States — about equal to their proportion of the population. But they make up about 29 percent of Americans on the waiting list for an organ. Doctors have said the need for certain organs is greater among African-Americans, in part because they are more likely to suffer from high blood pressure and other diseases than can lead to kidney failure.