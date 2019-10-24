Now, Sanchez has landed his first full-time gig since his unexpected departure from the Legislature: senior adviser at Rasky Partners, the Boston PR and lobbying firm led by Larry Rasky.

Jeffrey Sanchez held the most powerful chairmanship in the House of Representatives, until his tenure atop the Ways and Means committee was cut short last year by a successful challenger in the Democratic primary.

Former Massachusetts House Ways and Means chairman Jeffrey Sanchez is now working for the lobbying firm Rasky Partners.

Sanchez, who started his job at Rasky this week, has been a part-time instructor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health since leaving the State House and wanted to wait a full year since his loss before getting involved with a lobbying business.

Advertisement

State law precludes government officials from lobbying their former colleagues for 12 months after they depart their public sector jobs. But it does not prevent them from lobbying other parts of the government. (In Sanchez’s case, he would have been free to lobby the Baker administration, but not the Legislature.) Sanchez said he plans to register as a lobbyist but has not done so yet.

“I took a breath for the first time in my life,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he’s known Rasky and some of his top executives for two decades.

“There were a lot of other opportunities that were before me,” Sanchez said. But, Rasky and his new colleagues “are professional, they are ethical and they share the same values. I thought, ‘I’ll spend some time with Larry and his team and continue to try to make a difference.’ ”

Given his background at the State House, Sanchez said he expects to focus his government relations work on health care, housing, education, and budget-related issues.

Sanchez started his first government job in 1995, as a liaison to the Hispanic community under then-Boston Mayor Thomas Menino. After six years in the Menino administration, he went on to a 16-year tenure as a state representative, capped by one term as chairman of Ways and Means, the House committee that writes the state budget.

Advertisement

His time at the top was cut short: The Jamaica Plain Democrat was unseated by Nika Elugardo, who narrowly edged him in the primary in September 2018. The loss surprised many in the political and business communities who considered Sanchez to be a direct conduit to House Speaker Robert DeLeo.

“Jeffrey Sanchez is one of the most respected voices in public policy, locally and nationally,” Larry Rasky said in a statement. “His expertise in healthcare and state finance will be an invaluable asset to our existing practice.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.