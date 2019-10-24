Tafari Asanti Henderson-Samuels fled from Greensboro police on Aug. 16 who were trying to arrest him for allegedly robbing a man earlier that month, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Thursday.

A 25-year-old man responsible for the death of a Greensboro, N.C. police dog that died when officers tried to capture him for a violent robbery was arrested in Springfield Thursday morning.

Rambo, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois police dog, and Officer Clint Franklin , pursued on foot, police said.

Police said Rambo was struck by a car, and despite being rushed to an emergency veterinarian, died from its injuries.

Henderson-Samuels was also wanted for violating his parole for a firearms violation, State Police said.

Greensboro police later learned Henderson-Samuels had fled to Springfield. State, federal and local officials identified Centre Street in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood as an area where he might be, the statement said.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, state troopers saw a man matching Henderson-Samuels’s description enter a enter a 2009 Subaru Outback with Massachusetts plates, and, after positively identifying him, stopped and arrested him on Leyfred Terrace, according to State Police.

Police found 33 packets of what they suspect to be heroin on his person, State Police said.

Henderson-Samuels was transported to Springfield Police Department where he was booked as a fugitive on the North Carolina warrant and also for possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute, State Police said.

State Police said he will be transported to North Carolina to face the charges related to the incident that caused Rambo’s death.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.