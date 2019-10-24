The man killed in a double stabbing in Lowell on Tuesday night fatally injured himself after first stabbing a woman known to him in a tragic case of domestic violence, officials have determined. The woman survived.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office on Thursday confirmed the sequence of events leading up to the man’s death. Authorities haven’t named him.

Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for Ryan, said Thursday that investigators believe the man first stabbed the female before stabbing himself to death. Officials haven’t named the woman, either.