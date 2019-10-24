The man killed in a double stabbing in Lowell on Tuesday night fatally injured himself after first stabbing a woman known to him in a tragic case of domestic violence, officials have determined. The woman survived.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office on Thursday confirmed the sequence of events leading up to the man’s death. Authorities haven’t named him.
Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for Ryan, said Thursday that investigators believe the man first stabbed the female before stabbing himself to death. Officials haven’t named the woman, either.
The medical examiner made the determination that the man’s wounds were self-inflicted, Kelly said. She said authorities will not name the man, since his death isn’t considered suspicious. No charges will be filed.
Advertisement
Ryan’s office on Wednesday had released a statement on the violence that erupted the night before on Fremont Street.
“Police responded to the multi-family residence shortly after 8:30 p.m. following a 911 call of a reported stabbing,” the statement said. “Upon arrival police located an adult male and female with apparent stab wounds. The male was pronounced dead on scene and the female has been transported to a Boston area hospital and is expected to survive. The two parties involved in this incident are known to each other.”
Mike Bello of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at tandersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.