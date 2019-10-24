Maine State Police identified the victim as Melissa Sousa and said in a statement that her body was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the basement of her Gold Street home. She had last been seen Tuesday morning putting her 8-year-old daughters on a school bus.

A 29-year-old mother of twin daughters was found dead Wednesday in her basement in Waterville, Maine, and police have arrested the girls’ father, authorities said.

Troopers said they arrested Nicholas Lovejoy, the 28-year-old father of the twins who lived with Sousa and the girls.

“Lovejoy was arrested by Waterville Police around midnight after his SUV was stopped on Summer St.,” the statement said. “Waterville Police charged him with having a loaded rifle in the car and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said he had left his children alone at the home. Lovejoy was interviewed at the Waterville Police Department [Wednesday] morning and has cooperated with investigators. He was later taken to the Kennebec County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail.”

The probe remains active.

“The ME’s Office will begin work on the identification and cause of death on Thursday, Oct. 24,” the statement said. “The two agencies will continue the investigation throughout the day.”

It wasn’t known if Lovejoy had hired a lawyer.

