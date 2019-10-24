A 33-year-old Providence man was arrested Thursday at Patriot Place for allegedly stealing a jersey that New England Patriots star Tom Brady had worn in a game, Foxborough police said. Zanini Cineus was allegedly wearing the jersey, stolen from an exhibit at the Patriots Hall of Fame, under his jacket when he was arrested, police said. He was charged with larceny and taken to Wrentham District Court for arraignment. A spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said Cineus pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. He was ordered to stay away from the museum. Police said Officer Joseph Godino and Sergeant David Foscaldo helped security personnel track down the person responsible for taking memorabilia, including the jersey, from the exhibit. Cineus’s next court date is Dec. 13.

Middletown, Conn.

Wesleyan nixes plans for campus in China

Wesleyan University has decided not to pursue an invitation to explore opening a college in China, the president of the private liberal arts school said Thursday. President Michael Roth said that he met on a recent trip to China with potential partners in the venture and it became clear their vision for the school did not line up with Wesleyan’s focus on liberal education. ‘‘Further conversations with those who proposed the partnership have made it clear that our respective goals could not be sufficiently aligned — not to mention the questions we had around issues of academic freedom and the implications for our home campus,’’ Roth wrote in a campuswide e-mail. A Chinese corporation, the Hengdian Group, had invited the private liberal arts school to consider teaming up to open a campus in China. The proposal called for Wesleyan to work with the Shanghai Theatre Academy as an academic partner in the joint venture. (AP)

Augusta

Offensive license plates fuel free speech debate

Maine vanity license plates with expletives and other language some may find offensive are coming under fire from some residents and lawmakers, but the secretary of state says such plates are protected by free speech rights. Maine stopped screening vanity license plate requests in 2015. Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says now only plates deemed likely to incite violence or have references to racial slurs or Nazi slogans are rejected or recalled. Dunlap says his office receives a ‘‘steady drumbeat of complaints’’ but doesn’t believe the state’s previous screening process could withstand free speech lawsuits. Two state senators planned to submit bills on the issue, but the Legislative Council voted Wednesday against accepting either bill for the January session. The lawmakers say they may try to raise the issue again. (AP)

South Burlington, Vt.

F-35 noise complaints fewer than expected

A Vermont Air National Guard spokesman said they’ve received fewer noise complaints than they expected after last month’s arrival of the first two F-35 planes. Captain Mikel Arcovitch said Thursday the guard received complaints about the jets when they arrived Sept. 19 and they have since received a few more. He did not have the exact numbers. The F-35s are louder than their F-16 predecessors. An Air National Guard base in Madison, Wisc., could receive 20 F-35s in a few years and a group from Wisconsin is in South Burlington to learn more about the jet. Many of the concerns about noise raised in Vermont before the arrival of the F-35s are being repeated in Wisconsin. Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution supporting receiving the F-35s. (AP)