Even for Harvard, with its $41 billion endowment, the tax payout represents a sizeable sum. The university estimates that the tax burden accounts for about 1 percent of its operating revenue.

The anticipated cost of the new taxes, approved by President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress in late 2017, was included in Harvard’s annual financial report, released Thursday.

Harvard University is preparing to write a check to the federal government for an estimated $50 million in new taxes, including one for the first time levied on its massive endowment.

“Viewed in the context of maintaining affordability, less money is now available for the university to maintain financial aid, which totaled $193 million for undergraduates this past year,” Thomas Hollister, Harvard’s vice president of finance co-wrote in a statement included as part of the annual report.

Harvard is still awaiting final details from the Internal Revenue Service about how the taxes will be calculated, but the first payments are scheduled to go out by the end of November. The expense must be reported in the year it occurred, which in this case is for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

Harvard’s federal tax bill includes $37.7 million due to the endowment tax; the remaining $12.1 million comes from other new taxes on universities that were part of the 2017 tax reform package.

Harvard and other endowment-heavy institutions continue to lobby Congress to reverse the endownment tax, which they argue is unfair for nonprofits to pay and will ultimately reduce how much they can spend on students.

The federal government expects this new 1.4 percent tax on university investment income will affect fewer than 40 institutions; it applies only to schools that enroll more than 500 students and have endowments worth at least $500,000 per student. The schools expected to take a hit include many of the country’s wealthiest, including Yale University and Amherst College.

Despite the endowment tax, Harvard reported that it ended the 2019 fiscal year with a $298 million surplus, up by about $100 million from the previous year. It made more money from student tuition, driven largely by the continued popularity of executive and adult education programs at the university.

Harvard, which has the largest university endowment in the world, reported that its value grew to $40.9 billion, up more than 4 percent from $39.2 billion the previous year. Harvard posted a 6.5 percent return on its investments, reflecting a lackluster year for many university endowments.

Harvard’s endowment, which has been undergoing a major restructuring under the leadership of N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, the chief executive officer of Harvard Management Co., continues to be dragged down by its investments in real estate and natural resources.

Harvard has been trying to reduce the size of its real estate and natural resources portfolios by selling much of it off, but in some cases the university has been restricted by longer-term contracts. According to the financial report, Harvard’s real estate exposure, valued at about $3.6 billion most recently, has been reduced by half under Narvekar’s leadership and the fund managers have been spun out into Bain Capital.

Harvard has written down or written off nearly $1 billion in losses, including $100 million in the last fiscal year, in its natural resources investments since Narvekar arrived in late 2016.

“We are obviously disappointed with persistent negative returns in this legacy part of our portfolio; however, we are pleased to have cut our exposure by more than half — from 9 percent to roughly 4 percent of the overall endowment — since my arrival,” Narvekar wrote in the annual financial report.

Still, Narvekar said there were bright spots in Harvard’s endowment returns. The public equity and hedge fund investments outperformed benchmarks, according to the report.

Narvekar said that reshaping Harvard’s endowment, which for years lagged behind its rivals, will take several years.

“At this midway point in our transition I am encouraged by the path that we are on and our progress to date,” he said.

Harvard’s financial problems, including with its endowment, when the last recession hit more than a decade ago have served as a cautionary tale. The university was forced to make cuts and take significant losses during the financial crisis.

Harvard officials said for the first time this year they have asked the individual colleges and departments to start planning for a possible recession. Similar to stress tests, the US Federal Reserve has required banks to ensure they can withstand a severe economic downturn. Harvard has asked its budget managers to consider how they would navigate a financial disruption.

“The prospect of a long-running period of economic expansion coming to an end is very real,” Harvard President Lawrence Bacow wrote in the financial report, highlighting other concerns including the endowment tax and uncertainty about federal research funding. “While our financial resources remain strong, we, along with all of our colleagues in higher education, must be conscious of the challenges in our current climate.”

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com.