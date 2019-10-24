A 33-year-old Providence man was arrested Thursday at Patriot Place for allegedly stealing a jersey that New England Patriots star Tom Brady had worn in a game, Foxborough police said.

Zanini Cineus was allegedly wearing the jersey, stolen from an exhibit at the Patriots Hall of Fame, under his jacket when he was arrested, police said. He was charged with larceny and taken to Wrentham District Court for arraignment.

A spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said Cineus pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. He was ordered to stay away from the museum.