Gwen Ifill, a Simmons University alumna, groundbreaking journalist, and PBS “NewsHour” host who died 2016, will be honored with a Forever Stamp, according to the United States Postal Service.

A photograph of Ifill will be featured on the 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series. The stamp was designed by art director Derry Noyes and features a 2008 photograph of Ifill taken by Robert Severi.

“Among the first African Americans to hold prominent positions in both broadcast and print journalism, Ifill was a trailblazer in the profession,” the USPS said in a statement.