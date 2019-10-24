Gwen Ifill, a Simmons University alumna, groundbreaking journalist, and PBS “NewsHour” host who died 2016, will be honored with a Forever Stamp, according to the United States Postal Service.
A photograph of Ifill will be featured on the 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series. The stamp was designed by art director Derry Noyes and features a 2008 photograph of Ifill taken by Robert Severi.
“Among the first African Americans to hold prominent positions in both broadcast and print journalism, Ifill was a trailblazer in the profession,” the USPS said in a statement.
Ifill covered the White House, Congress, and national campaigns during three decades for The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NBC.
In 2013, she was named co-anchor of PBS “NewsHour” with Judy Woodruff. They were the first all-female anchor team on network news.
Ifill got her communication degree from Simmons in 1977 and was the school’s commencement speaker in 2009.
