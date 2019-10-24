State Police stopped Juliette E. Renault of Florence and Lakeam A. Bennett of Holyoke near Exit 28 on Interstate 91 around 1:30 a.m., State Police said in a statement. A trooper had run the license plate on their 2017 Toyota Camry and discovered the registered owner, who was not in the car, had a suspended license.

State troopers found heroin in a car in Bernardston early Wednesday after stopping the vehicle because the owner had a suspended license. The 20-year-old driver was arrested, while a 27-year-old passenger fled across the highway and escaped into the woods, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers discovered heroin after they stopped a car in Bernardston early Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.

Advertisement

“The male passenger, after providing false identification, subsequently fled the traffic stop on foot, by running across the highway, through the median and across the southbound lanes nearly being struck by a passing vehicle, and then into the woods,” the statement said.

Troopers searched unsuccesfully for Bennett, State Police said.

“A K9 responded to the scene to assist in searching for Bennett ... to no avail,” the statement said.

Bennett already had five warrants for his arrest out of Holyoke and Springfield district courts, State Police said.

Troopers found 50 grams of heroin in Renault and Bennett’s car, State Police said.

Renault was arrested and held on $1,500 bail, State Police said. She was taken to the Franklin County Jail in Greenfield and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on charges of trafficking in heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and speeding.

A warrant was issued from Greenfield District Court for Bennett’s arrest. He was charged with trafficking in heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failing to wear a seat belt.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.