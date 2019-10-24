A 51-year-old Stratham, N.H., man was taken into custody early Thursday after police tased him because he refused to drop a knife and a piece of metal trim he was wielding in front of a burning house, Stratham police said.

Officers responding to the fire found Edwin Aviles standing in front of the burning house allegedly brandishing the weapons around 3:05 a.m. at 1 Crestview Terrace, Stratham police said in a statement.

“The male subject appeared to be suffering from a mental health issue, and would not comply with the officer’s commands to drop the weapons. The male subject told the officers that the house was going to explode, and refused to answer if there were any other occupants in the house,” the statement said.