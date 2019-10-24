In a letter dated Wednesday obtained by the Globe, Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants and Trial Court Chief Justice Paula M. Carey identified at least 13 cases — including one dating back to 2014 — in which US Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed a defendant from the country before they could go to trial in Massachusetts. Charges in the cases include drug trafficking, child rape, and armed assault to murder.

The state’s top judges are urging federal officials to stop deporting defendants awaiting trial without telling the courts or prosecutors, arguing that taking them out of Massachusetts could help them escape punishment from potentially serious crimes.

The list, they warn, is not exhaustive, and they are aware of other cases in which defendants have been deported without federal officials notifying the court or the district attorney handling the case.

“Removal of state criminal defendants pending trial severely, and often irreparably, interferes with the state criminal process,” the judges wrote in a letter to ICE’s Burlington field office. “Among other things, it prevents victims from having their day in court, denies defendants the opportunity to be exonerated, and allows defendants who would otherwise be convicted to escape punishment.”

The judges argue that the “appropriate” route is to allow the defendant to remain in Massachusetts until his or her case is complete. They do not contend in the letter that ICE officials are violating any specific laws by doing so, but say they “strongly urge” the agency to stop the practice.

The cases span five years, though 10 of them involve defendants who have been deported since 2017.

ICE officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

