Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Providence to their roles in a drug deal that claimed the life of a Massachusetts man who ingested fentanyl, according to prosecutors.

David Grimaldi, 24, of Coventry, R.I., admitted to distribution of fentanyl, and Robert K. Bell, 24, of Warwick, R.I., admitted to aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl, US Attorney Aaron L. Weisman’s office said in a statement.

“According to information presented to the Court, based on the arrangements made by Bell, Grimaldi met that buyer in a West Warwick parking lot, where he distributed three pills marked and colored to look like oxycodone tablets,” the statement said.