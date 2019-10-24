Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Providence to their roles in a drug deal that claimed the life of a Massachusetts man who ingested fentanyl, according to prosecutors.
David Grimaldi, 24, of Coventry, R.I., admitted to distribution of fentanyl, and Robert K. Bell, 24, of Warwick, R.I., admitted to aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl, US Attorney Aaron L. Weisman’s office said in a statement.
“According to information presented to the Court, based on the arrangements made by Bell, Grimaldi met that buyer in a West Warwick parking lot, where he distributed three pills marked and colored to look like oxycodone tablets,” the statement said.
In fact, prosecutors said, the “pills were laced with fentanyl. Grimaldi admitted that he watched while the buyer swallowed half of one pill. Minutes later, the buyer, a Massachusetts man, became unresponsive. He was subsequently pronounced dead later that day at Kent County Hospital. Fentanyl was found in his bloodstream.”
The defendants entered their pleas during separate hearings Wednesday before US District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith.
The statement said that “immediately after Grimaldi’s plea, Bell likewise admitted to his role in arranging for the drug transaction, including the type of drug to be delivered, the price, and the time and location for the meeting. Both defendants admitted that their criminal actions contributed to the death of the buyer.”
The men will be sentenced Jan. 28.
