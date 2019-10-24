The teenage driver, who was not seriously hurt, was taken to the hospital. “She was able to get out of the car on her own,” Malone said. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash, he said.

Revere Police Lieutenant Thomas Malone said the crash occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Sargent Street.

Thousands of customers were left without electricity after a 14-year-old girl crashed a car into a utility pole in Revere early Thursday morning, officials said.

“The pole had a transformer on it,” he said. “It knocked out power to some of the surrounding area.”

As of 8:15 a.m., the pole was still down, and the intersection was closed to traffic. Malone said the intersection of Washington Avenue and Fuller Street also was partially closed and traffic was being rerouted on Mountain Avenue.

Police believe the girl may have been driving her parents’ car, according to Malone.

“It’s still under investigation, but we believe charges will be filed,” he said.

National Grid said the outage affected power to several towns.

“Around 2 a.m. Thursday, National Grid received reports of a motor vehicle accident at 357 Washington Ave., Revere, affecting a utility pole,” said spokesman Robert Kievra. “Approximately 7000 customers were subsequently impacted by the outage, including customers in Revere, Malden & Everett. Our crews worked to isolate the outages and by 4:45 a.m. about 250 customers remained without power. Our crews have been on scene and making repairs, including installing a new pole.”

