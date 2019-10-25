A car crashed into a fire hydrant in Andover Friday evening, and residents of the River Road area may experience water problems, the town’s public works department said.
The hydrant is located at River Road and Fossen Way, the department said on Twitter around 6:30 p.m.
As a result of the crash, some residents may experience “low pressure or disruption in service resulting in discolored water through the evening hours,” the department tweeted.
Areas affected include “Launching, Mercury, High Plain, Forest Hill, Brady Loop, Boutwell, Federal [Street], Chandler Road [and] Richard Circle,” the department said.
Andover police said the town’s water department had to shut off water in the area as a result of the crash, but that restoration efforts are underway.
Traffic traveling eastbound on River Road has been re-routed onto Forest Hill Drive, police said on Facebook.
