A car crashed into a fire hydrant in Andover Friday evening, and residents of the River Road area may experience water problems, the town’s public works department said.

The hydrant is located at River Road and Fossen Way, the department said on Twitter around 6:30 p.m.

As a result of the crash, some residents may experience “low pressure or disruption in service resulting in discolored water through the evening hours,” the department tweeted.