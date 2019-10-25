But in the time that Cian progressed, the relationship between the town’s teachers and its superintendent Michael Welch and the Dedham School Committee soured. Over the course of 23 bargaining sessions, unionized educators advocated to no avail for better pay and health care , as well as enhanced recourse for sexual harassment and professional development opportunities. The battle came to a head Thursday night when members of the Dedham Education Association voted 275-2 to strike. All public schools in Dedham were closed Friday as a result.

Cian is autistic. His mother moved to Dedham to take advantage of the standout special education program at the town’s public schools. He entered Greenlodge Elementary with limited social skills and a tendency to erupt in tantrums. Today, he holds conversation, rarely has behavioral issues, and boasts a band of friends.

Sharon Jones and her son Cian spent Friday morning on picket lines with the teachers of Dedham public schools. The 9-year-old clutched a banner in support of the educators who have given him a voice and helped him grow over the past two years.

With Dedham teachers prepared to remain on strike indefinitely, Jones worries that her son will regress and the “tremendous gains” he and his classmates have made over the past few years will dissolve in a matter of weeks.

Advertisement

She is one of many Dedham parents hoping for a speedy resolution and the reopening of schools but also standing in solidarity with the educators on strike.

“They are not asking for unreasonable things,” said Maureen Gadomski, who has preschool twins and a kindergartner in the Dedham school system. As a substitute teacher with a master’s degree in special education, she often steps in for Dedham teachers in need of time off and understands the demands of their work.

Advertisement

“I think it is overlooked that this is not just about money. It’s about the culture of the system and basic rights,” Jones said. “It’s way beyond the salaries and our tax money.”

Another mother of three Dedham students — in preschool, first, and third grades — said she couldn’t believe teachers had to advocate for better sexual harassment policies in this “day and age,” calling the actions of the administration “absolute nonsense.” The woman declined to be named but noted that she stood with the picketing educators on her way to work this morning.

Several high-profile Democratic politicians also expressed their support for the public school teachers. Massachusetts US Representative Joseph Kennedy III joined strikers at their informal headquarters at the American Legion Hall in Dedham, while Vermont US Senator Bernie Sanders, a presidential candidate, took to Twitter to laud their efforts.

After watching this protracted dispute over the years, many Dedham parents suspect the strike will persist through the weekend and predict further cancellations, which will leave them scrambling to secure child care and stepping away from their own work.

The mothers said dual working parents and single mothers and fathers are especially hard hit by the cancellations. Some are leaning on family members to fill the void. Others are using online parenting groups to offer up their homes and leaning on other parents for help. One woman said she looked after her son and four other classmates Friday.

“If things progress this way, the anxiety is going to become greater and greater as the child-care issue becomes really unmanageable,” Gadomski said. Her ex-husband works full time and her mother just left the country for three weeks.

Advertisement

Timothy Dwyer, president of the Dedham Education Association union local, told rallying teachers midday Friday that the Dedham School Committee and its negotiating team are expected to meet with union representatives this weekend. It will be the first time they’ve sat down together since August.

So long as the educators and the committee remain in disagreement, Dedham students, such as Cian, will remain out of the classroom. And those on both sides of the picket line agree that is the greatest misfortune of the dispute.

“It’s sad. There’s a responsibility here to the town of Dedham, and the kids, and the schools. It’s a tragedy. This is not in the top 100,000 things I want to do,” Dwyer said outside the high school where he teaches social studies.

“This affects the kids more than us as parents,” said the exasperated parent of a Dedham sixth-grader who took Friday off from work despite having no sick time left. “I would really like to urge the teachers and the administration to come to an agreement so this doesn’t affect the kids more than it already is.”

Staff reporters Brian MacQuarrie and John R. Ellement contributed to this report.