Timothy Dwyer, the union president and a Dedham High School teacher, said Thursday that union members will be picketing at the town’s five elementary schools, the middle school, and the high school Friday. Dedham’s system serves approximately 2,700 students, according to state data.

Members of the Dedham Education Association voted 275 to 2 to go on strike, a move union leadership said was needed to force the Dedham Public Schools administration to resume contract talks that were last held in August.

Public schools in Dedham are closed Friday after the union representing teachers in the school system voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, marking the first time union teachers in Massachusetts were on the picket lines in 12 years.

In a statement posted to the department’s website Thursday night, School Superintendent Michael J. Welch said the district was “saddened that our educators have chosen to consider this drastic and harmful action.”

Teachers’ strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and are uncommon in the state. In 2007, Quincy public school teachers were on strike for four days. On Thursday, the state’s employment relations board ruled the Dedham strike violates state law and ordered the union “to immediately cease and desist from engaging or threatening to engage in a strike.”

Key issues dividing the two sides include health care coverage, salary adjustments, and policies covering sexual harassment and student cellphone use, according to Dwyer. The union said its members are facing increased health care costs and are looking for the contract to take that into account.

The average salary for a Dedham teacher in 2017 topped $82,000, according to the state.

The school district said it has offered a salary increase of between 11.5 to 12.3 percent by the fourth year of the contract for union members who are on the top step of the pay scale and a 9.2 percent increase in base pay over four years for educators not “on the top step,” which would be in addition to an automatic salary increase of 4 percent.

Dwyer said the union wants members who are still working through their salary steps to get a 12 percent increase during that time frame, while those already atop the pay scale would see a 15 percent increase.

The district’s administration said that increasing the school budget “as currently sought by the DEA would create a gap that could not be met within current budget parameters and property tax levels set by the town.”

The strike comes weeks before both sides are slated to meet with an independent arbitrator for a fact-finding session, in an attempt to reach a “fair and equitable contract,” the administration said.

The School Committee said in the statement that it is charged “with finding a balance between what our budgets can sustain year over year and what our teachers so rightfully deserve.”

The Massachusetts Teachers Association released a statement Thursday supporting the Dedham union, saying that for almost two years of contract negotiations, educators’ concerns and needs were ignored.

“With their inadequate proposals and their snail’s pace of bargaining, the superintendent and School Committee have sent a clear message: We do not value the educators who teach our children,” said MTA’s president and vice president in a joint statement.

The Dedham union is not the only group of local public school teachers dissatisfied with contract negotiations in recent weeks.

In late August, the Newton teachers union expressed frustration at what it considered to be the protracted pace of negotiations in that city, which is among the wealthiest of Massachusetts communities.

