The Federal Bureau of Prisons website said Friday that Huffman, 56, is scheduled for release Sunday from FCI-Dublin, a low-security lockup in Dublin, Calif.

Hollywood star Felicity Huffman is slated to complete her two-week sentence Sunday for participating in the nationwide college admissions cheating scam that outraged the public, ensnared the rich and famous, and sparked heated debates about the role of money in getting into college.

Her prison cameo is coming to an end.

A representative for Huffman, who starred in the hit show “Desperate Housewives” and floored critics with her gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Friday morning.

Huffman, the spouse of “Shameless” star William H. Macy, tearfully pleaded guilty in May to a sole count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to pad her daughter’s SAT score.

A judge handed down a 14-day sentence last month. She also paid a $30,000 fine. In addition, she’ll have to perform 250 hours of community service once she regains her freedom.

Huffman’s not the only Tinseltown A-lister entangled in the sprawling case, which prosecutors dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Lori Loughlin, whose star turn as Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions, is facing several charges along with her husband, the fashion icon Mossimo Giannulli, for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on bribes to get their daughters into USC as phony crew recruits.

The couple’s case is pending, and their daughters are no longer enrolled at the highly selective university.

