A fugitive member of a Brockton-area gang, known as Head Shot Mafia, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a fentanyl distribution ring, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

Jason Miranda, 24, of Taunton, was arrested one week after the three other Head Shot Mafia members. The four men allegedly distributed fentanyl throughout southeastern Massachusetts to customers who placed delivery orders over the phone.

Miranda had been a fugitive since October 16 when he was charged along with co-defendants Placido Armando Pereira, 33; Natalio Miranda, 28; and Djoy Defrancesco, 23, all of Brockton.