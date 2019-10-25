A fugitive member of a Brockton-area gang, known as Head Shot Mafia, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a fentanyl distribution ring, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.
Jason Miranda, 24, of Taunton, was arrested one week after the three other Head Shot Mafia members. The four men allegedly distributed fentanyl throughout southeastern Massachusetts to customers who placed delivery orders over the phone.
Miranda had been a fugitive since October 16 when he was charged along with co-defendants Placido Armando Pereira, 33; Natalio Miranda, 28; and Djoy Defrancesco, 23, all of Brockton.
Advertisement
In September, a law enforcement officer made six purchases of fentanyl from various members of the crew. Officials also discovered fentanyl, a firearm, and $28,000 at the residence where Miranda was apprehended.
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $1 million, according to the statement.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.