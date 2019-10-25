The archdiocese confirmed the news in a statement, which said “Rev. Msgr. Francis V. Strahan has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, as a result of receiving an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor alleged to have taken place in approximately 2006. Msgr. Strahan is Pastor of Saint Bridget Parish” in Framingham.

The archdiocese said it “immediately informed law enforcement and has initiated a preliminary investigation into the complaint. Msgr. Strahan will remain on administrative leave without any public ministry pending the outcome. The decision to place Msgr. Strahan on administrative leave represents the Archdiocese’s commitment to the welfare of all parties and does not represent a determination of Msgr. Strahan’s guilt or innocence as it pertains to this allegation. The Archdiocese will work to resolve this case in keeping with the Charter for the Protection of Children.”

In addition, the statement said, the archdiocese “is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of children and young people in our parishes and institutions. Through its Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach, the Archdiocese continues to make counseling and other services available to survivors, their families and parishes impacted by clergy sexual abuse and by allegations of abuse by members of the clergy. Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley encourages any person in need of pastoral assistance or support to contact the Archdiocese’s Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach.

Strahan has pastored Saint Bridget Parish since 1983, according to his bio on the parish website.

“Prior to this appointment, Monsignor Strahan served on the faculty of St. John’s Seminary College and Theologate for some 18 years during which he taught Liturgy, Church Music and Homiletics,” the site says, adding that he also directed He also directed the St. John’s Seminary Choir.

“In addition, Msgr. served as an adjunct faculty member for Pope John XXIII Seminary for Delayed Vocations in Weston, Massachusetts for many years,” the website says. “One of Msgr. Strahan’s proudest moments was when he directed the Archdiocesan Papal Choir composed of some 35 voices, many of whom, with the original 300 voice choir, sang during the Mass celebrated by Pope John Paul II on the Boston Common in 1979.”

In April 1998, the bio says, Strahan “received the honor of Prelate of Honor of His Holiness, thereby conferring upon him the title Monsignor. Monsignor Strahan serves on a number of archdiocesan boards and is presently the Vicar for the Framingham Vicariate.”

The sexual abuse of minors is a particularly fraught issue in the Boston archdiocese, which was the subject of an explosive 2002 series by the Globe Spotlight team that exposed decades of clergy sexual abuse and had global repercussions.

