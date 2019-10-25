A suspected street gang member who allegedly shot a man in the neck last year, leaving him partially paralyzed, was arrested Friday morning in Ware, State Police said.

Daniel Rodriguez, 19, of Springfield is allegedly a member of the Worthy Boys Posse. Just before 11 p.m. on July 28, 2018, Rodriguez allegedly shot a man in the neck on Dwight Street in Springfield, police said.

The victim survived but was paralyzed from the chest down, police said. After an investigation, troopers obtained a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest in January and he was placed on the department’s list of most wanted fugitives.