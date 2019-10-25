A suspected street gang member who allegedly shot a man in the neck last year, leaving him partially paralyzed, was arrested Friday morning in Ware, State Police said.
Daniel Rodriguez, 19, of Springfield is allegedly a member of the Worthy Boys Posse. Just before 11 p.m. on July 28, 2018, Rodriguez allegedly shot a man in the neck on Dwight Street in Springfield, police said.
The victim survived but was paralyzed from the chest down, police said. After an investigation, troopers obtained a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest in January and he was placed on the department’s list of most wanted fugitives.
Advertisement
Rodriguez was found and arrested at an apartment on Aspen Street in Ware around 8 a.m. Friday, police said. Members of a US Marshals Service task force, Springfield and Ware police, the state’s parole department, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest.
Rodriguez will be arraigned Friday in Springfield District Court, police said. He is expected to be charged with armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness, and unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.