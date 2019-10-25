So what are the sticking points in their negotiations? We’ve broken down the biggest issues for you, based on social media posts by the Dedham School Committee and on information provided to parents by the teachers union and the Dedham Education Association.

The Dedham Education Association and the town’s school committee and school superintendent have been negotiating for about two years, holding 23 bargaining sessions in that time. But the talks never produced a contract, and the differences ultimately prompted teachers in that community to stage the state’s first teachers strike in more than a decade Friday morning.

Pay

In posts on its website this October, the school committee and superintendent Michael Welch said their “last best offer” on the issue of salaries included a pay hike totaling between 11.5 percent and 12.3 percent by the fourth year of the contract for teachers currently on the top step — or those who have been in the classroom for at least 12 years.

For more recent hires, the proposal would include a 9.2 percent pay increase over four years, which the administration said would be in addition to a 4 percent pay increase already promised.

But the union views the proposal as inadequate at best and argues the pay schedule set out by the committee effectively means a pay cut for teachers on the bottom step.

Health care

The administration said the system pays 80 percent of the health care costs for teachers and said all Dedham town employees pay the same rate for health care. But the union contends the way the system has reconfigured its health plan, it effectively cuts teachers’ pay by $4,000 a year for those with family plans and half that for individual coverage.

Cellphones

The school committee wants principals and headmasters to set the rules for their own buildings, and it is opposed to including any language in a contract that would then be hamstrung by labor laws that “would limit the ability of the schools, administration, teachers, parents and students to collaboratively adapt and navigate this issue in the future.”

The union contends that because teachers are most likely to confront the issue of cellphone use, a building-by-building policy should be jettisoned in favor of a system-wide approach. The union contends that recent research shows that phones in schools trigger mental health issues and cyberbullying, among other social concerns.

Sexual harassment

The School Department cites its current “extensive, detailed policy prohibiting Sexual Harassment, in accordance with federal and state law” as being sufficient protection for teachers. Shifting the issue into the realm of collective bargaining is a bad choice “as we do not believe this process is designed to effectively address such complaints.”

The union, however, contends that the current policy puts all of the power in the hands of the administrative officials, who might themselves be the subject of a complaint. The union asserts that under the current superintendent, sexual harassment issues have been incompletely addressed and teachers now need to be able to turn to the grievance procedure for redress.

The union also wants to introduce a policy in the contract regarding the administration’s response to sexual harassment of teachers by students.

Professional development

The administration wants to add 12 professional development meetings to the teachers’ schedules each year. To be phased in over time, the meetings would be held after school and last an hour. “This cumulative total of 12 meetings would help support our educators as professional learners and create opportunities for collaboration between schools,’’ according to the school committee.

The union views this as an increase in work hours without any compensation and as a misuse of time teachers can better use for direct interactions with students. It also would be added to existing professional development programs that include 20 one-hour meetings, along with three full days and five half-days during the school year.

