A Middleborough kennel owner is facing animal cruelty charges after two dozen animals, including a donkey, peacock and 18 dogs, were removed from his care, officials said.
Michael Perette was charged with five felony counts of animal cruelty and 23 related misdemeanor charges, the Animal Rescue League said in a statement on Thursday.
The charges were filed after 24 animals were removed Perette’s care because they were living in unsanitary, cruel and dangerous conditions, the statement said.
They were taken for treatment to the league’s centers in Boston, Brewster and Dedham, as well as several area municipal animal facilities, the statement said.
“The majority of the animals were traumatized due to their surroundings, and remain under evaluation and are currently not available for adoption,” the statement said.
