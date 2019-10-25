The two-alarm fire started around 9 a.m. at 210 Willow St., said Brian Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman.

An off-duty firefighter saw smoke coming out of a burning house in West Roxbury on Friday morning and kicked in the door to rescue a woman and two birds inside, Boston fire officials said.

“He saw the smoke and kicked in the door and rushed into the building. He notified a woman that the house was on fire and helped her out,” Alkins said.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after battling the blaze, Alkins said. No one else was in the building.

“The major fire was put out within 30 to 40 minutes, but we still have companies on scene checking for hot spots,” Alkins said.

The off-duty firefighter didn’t stay long, Alkins said.

“He did what he did and he left. He didn’t stay on scene,” Alkins said.

The fire caused about $500,000 in damage, firefighters said. The single-family home is a two-and-a-half-story wood-frame structure.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, Alkins said.

A great job by an off duty Boston Firefighter who saw the smoke kicked in the door an rescued the occupant from the burning building . They also saved 2 birds. pic.twitter.com/ckO187WLpZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 25, 2019

