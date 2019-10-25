Police in Plainville arrested and charged Sean Murphy, 21, with the murder of his mother, Caryln D. Murphy, 51, Thursday night according to a joint statement from Plainville police and the Norfolk District Attorney.

Police arrived at a home on Landau Road at approximately 10:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the statement, Caryln Murphy died from “apparent stab wounds.”

“The ensuing investigation by Plainville detectives and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk DA’s Office resulted in the arrest overnight of her son, Sean Murphy,” police and the district attorney said in a statement.