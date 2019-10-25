Police continue to investigate an overnight burglary at Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign office in Manchester, N.H., after items were reported missing Thursday morning, police said Friday.
At around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a three-floor commercial building at 540 Chestnut St. that houses Warren’s New Hampshire headquarters, Manchester police said in a statement.
“Police spoke with someone who works in that office who reported that she noticed things out of place when she arrived at 8:30 am. A few items were missing as well,” the statement said.
The burglary took place sometime after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
“We have no reason to believe this was targeted to the campaign or is anything further than a regular break-in, and we are working with authorities,” Andrew Taverrite, Warren’s New Hampshire communications director, said in a statement Thursday.
A neighboring office in the building also showed signs of a break-in. Papers and other items were scattered around the office, but nothing appeared to be taken, police said Friday.
Manchester police are encouraging anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 603-668-8711.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.