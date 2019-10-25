Police continue to investigate an overnight burglary at Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign office in Manchester, N.H., after items were reported missing Thursday morning, police said Friday.

At around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a three-floor commercial building at 540 Chestnut St. that houses Warren’s New Hampshire headquarters, Manchester police said in a statement.

“Police spoke with someone who works in that office who reported that she noticed things out of place when she arrived at 8:30 am. A few items were missing as well,” the statement said.