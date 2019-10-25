The office adopted the 11-week-old puppy named Deputy Forest on Oct. 10, Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera said. Deputy Forest’s mother was one of more than 100 dogs rescued in June from a “squalid” kennel in Bradford, N.H.

A golden retriever puppy whose mother was rescued in an animal cruelty case over the summer is training with the Cheshire County, New Hampshire, sheriff’s office to become a community outreach deputy, the office said.

“He’s a very mellow dog. That’s one of the reasons why we got him,” Rivera said. “He starts this week for his puppy kindergarten and will work his way on to basic obedience.”

Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County donated Deputy Forest to the sheriff’s office, Rivera said. Several police departments in New Hampshire received puppies born to the rescued dogs.

“His primary duties include visiting schools, the courts, public events, and interacting with kids and adults of all ages. The interactions have been positive, both by adults and kids that have already met Deputy Forest,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

“He goes to school bus stops and visits just to get him interacting with kids and become more familiar with being outdoors and with his police vest on,” Rivera said.

The sheriff’s office also plans to bring the dog to comfort people at the sites of any manmade or natural disasters, Rivera said.

A child of one of the sheriff’s deputies chose the puppy’s name, Rivera said. Deputy Forest lives with one of the deputies on evenings and weekends.

