A Somerville fire truck got caught in a sinkhole Thursday evening, Somerville firefighters said.
The truck got stuck in front of the entrance to an apartment complex at 1338 Broadway around 10:22 p.m., said Somerville Fire Lieutenant Timothy Donovan.
“There was a call for a water main break and Engine 6’s rear wheel got caught in a sinkhole,” Donovan said.
Three firefighters were in the engine when it got stuck but were not injured, Donovan said. A tow truck dislodged the truck around 12:20 a.m. Friday.
Donovan said he didn’t know how much damage there was to the truck.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.
