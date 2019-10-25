A State Police trooper was ordered suspended without pay Friday after a department hearing into allegations that he inappropriately exposed himself and punched a man at a Luke Bryan concert at Gillette Stadium on June 21, State Police said.

Andrew Patterson, 32, had been suspended with pay June 26. On Thursday, he was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct. State Police ordered him suspended without pay at an internal hearing Friday, spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.