Multiple swastikas were discovered on the walls of academic buildings at Smith College in Northampton Thursday night, officials said.

The eight swastikas were drawn in marker on Seelye, Bass, and Burton Halls, Smith College President Kathleen McCartney and other college officials said in a statement Friday. The anti-Semitic symbols were all removed as of Friday morning, the statement said.

“I am sickened and I am angry. Acts like this are meant to incite fear and division,” McCartney said in a letter to the Smith community Thursday night. “We will respond, instead, by supporting one another and with our sustained commitment to dismantling the systems from which these abhorrent acts emerge. As we deal with the aftermath, let’s hold each other closely with care and love.”