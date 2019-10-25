William Clyde, a professor of earth sciences, and Anthony Fuentes, a graduate student who graduated in May, were among the co-authors of a paper about the findings published Thursday in the journal Science. The discovery is also the topic of a new PBS documentary “Rise of the Mammals” that started streaming online Thursday and will be broadcast on PBS-TV Wednesday.

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire determined the age of a new collection of fossils that opens an unprecedented window into the Earth’s recovery from the global catastrophe 66 million years ago that killed off most of life on Earth and ended the age of the dinosaurs.

Digging in Colorado Springs over the past two years, scientists from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science have unearthed a treasure trove of well-preserved fossils from the first million years after a giant asteroid hit Earth and caused a mass extinction.

The discovery included fossilized mammals from 16 species, crocodiles, turtles, and fruits. In a telephone interview Thursday, Clyde said it was an unprecedented find because it contained a relatively diverse array of organisms from a crucial time after the asteroid hit, when the Earth’s ecosystem was just starting to recover.

The K-T, or Cretaceous-Tertiary, extinction eliminated 80 percent of all animals on Earth, including the dinosaurs, and marks the end of the Mesozoic Era, according to britannica.com. Scientists believe it was triggered by an asteroid hitting Earth, ejecting rock debris into the atmosphere and covering the Earth in darkness for several months or longer.

What happened before — and long after —the mass extinction event is well documented, but there are not many fossil records of the first 300,000 years after the asteroid hit, Clyde said.

“Our understanding of the asteroid’s aftermath has been spotty,” Tyler Larson, the lead author of the paper and scientist at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, said in a statement. “These fossils tell us for the first time how exactly our planet recovered from this global cataclysm.”

In an ominous note, the researchers said their findings could come in handy if the planet ever sees another mass extinction as some have predicted it will due to climate change.

“Detailed records of post-mass extinction biotic recovery, such as the one presented here, will provide a critical framework for predicting ecosystem recovery following mass extinction events including the one we currently face,” the study said.

After the discovery, Clyde and Fuentes collected rock samples from the fossils found in Colorado. Using a method called paleomagnetism, they were able to date the rocks.

Earth’s magnetic field has flipped many times throughout history, creating a pattern of normal and reverse polarity, said Roger Fu, an expert in paleomagnetism and assistant professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Harvard. A compass that points north today would have pointed south at a different time in the Earth’s history, and this has alternated over time.

Clyde and Fuentes examined the magnetic properties of the rocks surrounding the fossils at the site and compared them with what is already known about Earth’s polarity flips, allowing them to place the rocks at a period of history right after the asteroid hit.

“[Paleomagnetism] is a way to support the chronologies or understand the timing of the samples they’re finding,” Fu said. “If they can tell the field polarity … they can have some sense of what time that is.”

Dating the rocks was essential because it allowed the scientists to study the rate at which the ecosystems recovered, Clyde said.

“I’m just always amazed by the fossil record and what it can tell us about Earth’s history,” Clyde said. “It never ceases to surprise me what the fossil record holds.”

