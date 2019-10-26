The grant was a piece of the $319 million distributed to 77 cities, counties, and states under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, according to the release.

“This funding award is a great affirmation of our lead abatement work, and will support our efforts in providing safe and accessible homes to all Bostonians,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement.

Boston was awarded a $4.3 million federal grant to treat lead exposure in low-income homes in the city, officials announced Saturday.

In Massachusetts, the cities of Quincy, Lynn, and Worcester were also awarded funding, according to the agency. Lynn received the largest grant of $9.3 million.

In Boston, wheremany homes were built before lead paint was banned in 1978, the funding will be used to provide “fully forgivable” loans to remove lead from more 300 housing units, officials said. Some of the funding will also be used to identify and remove other health hazards in low-income homes, according to the statement.

Though rates of lead poisoning have plummeted in the last three decades, even small amounts of lead exposure can result in serious impacts to IQ, attention, and academic achievement in young children, officials said.

Lead-based paint is believed to be the primary cause of lead exposure, the Globe has reported.

“Despite being a city with older housing stock, we continue to make great progress in the reduction of lead in Boston homes,” Walsh said. “This new funding will help us to make more homes safe and healthy for our families.”

Boston residents who are worried about lead paint in their home can visit the Boston Home Center website or call 617-635-4663.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.