A hunter fell out of a tree stand in the woods in Spencer Saturday and was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, officials said.
Spencer police, fire and the state Environmental Police helped to rescue the hunter, officials said on Twitter.
The hunter was taken from “deep in the woods” off NorthWest Road, police tweeted.
The Spencer Fire Department said in a tweet that the individual was carried a “few hundred yards” out of the woods.
The hunter was then transported from the scene in a University of Massachusetts Memorial LifeFlight air ambulance, police said.
Advertisement
Max Reyes can be reached at max.reyes@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter@MaxJReyes.